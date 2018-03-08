Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Timeline In Shambles: Popular Twitter Honey Lipstickthvg Asks For $15K To Stop Talking To Her Side Piece, Read The Reactions

Scamming is a lifestyle, and girls are getting bold these days

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Making Bets at the Racetrack

Source: Owen Franken / Getty

Ahhhh, Twitter. A place of magic and mystery–and sometimes, a platform for people to completely air out their dirty laundry.

If you’ve never seen a fly-out-story-gone-wrong floating through your timeline, you’re probably following the wrong people. Every so often, the Twittersphere gets hit with some personal anecdotes that may be painful for those experiencing it…but honestly, that makes it all the more entertaining. And whenever a popular Twitter honey is involved in the drama, things reach a whole new level.

In today’s installment of: “She Tried To Get Him To Give Her HOW MUCH MONEY?” we meet popular social media personality, Lipstickthvg. With nearly 50,000 followers on Twitter, a lot of males and females follow Brittany for her enticing pictures.

She’s a pretty girl, so it’s no surprise she has a few prospects in her phone. That’s where the drama starts. Another guy on Twitter, Maurice, began posting screenshots of his messages with Lipsticktvg. They’re pretty longwinded, but to summarize: He felt played after finding out Brittany was talking to another guy that he didn’t know about. Everything got especially wild in a text where Maurice asked how much money he’d need to give her in order to completely cut off that other guy from her life. Her answer? $15,000.

There you have it. I don’t know what’s worse, paying the girl your talking to to get rid of her other dude, or asking for $15K to earn your affection. Either way, this situation is clearly insane–and since it was posted on Twitter, the court of public opinion started firing off jokes.

Get a good laugh today by taking a look at what the rest of the internet had to say about Brittany asking for $15,000, and Maurice offering to pay it in the first place.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Timeline In Shambles: Popular Twitter Honey Lipstickthvg Asks For $15K To Stop Talking To Her Side Piece, Read The Reactions

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 4 hours ago
03.09.18
#BlackLove: Kofi Siriboe Proclaims His Love For Model…
 7 hours ago
03.09.18
DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love And Kelly Oubre Jr.…
 11 hours ago
03.09.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: There’s A Good Chance That [Redacted]…
 12 hours ago
03.09.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Is On To Cyrus…
 13 hours ago
03.09.18
25 items
Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New…
 16 hours ago
03.08.18
Rick Ross Shares His First Photo Since Being…
 17 hours ago
03.09.18
Mariah Carey-Ology: We React To Mimi’s Most Epic…
 20 hours ago
03.09.18
Aidonia & Govana Stay Fresh On The Golf…
 21 hours ago
03.09.18
Watch: Chloe x Halle Debut Their Visual For…
 21 hours ago
03.09.18
Timeline In Shambles: Popular Twitter Honey Lipstickthvg Asks…
 21 hours ago
03.09.18
Go Awf! FedEx & UPS Battle It Out…
 22 hours ago
03.09.18
5 items
Bye Felisha: What You Never Knew About The…
 22 hours ago
03.08.18
Clique Talk: Demi Lovato Talks Her Realest Female…
 22 hours ago
03.09.18
Photos