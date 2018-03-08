Can You Blame Him? Rachel Dolezal’s Son Is Over His Mama’s Ethnic Antics

Rachel Dolezal is back at with her transracial foolery and Netflix is giving her the opportunity to share her story with the world — but don’t tell Mo’Nique.

Netflix: *Announces Rachel Dolezal documentary* Black folk: *insert confused white man blinking gif* Mo’Nique: pic.twitter.com/sBFgTo91AC — The Alligator Man (@DrTGIF) March 8, 2018

Not only is no one really here for Rachel’s personal life, but even her own son is done with his mom’s transracial way of living:

Netflix resurrected Rachel Dolezal for a documentary and… pic.twitter.com/uaVxGsa5r8 — FREEISH (@freeishmedia) March 7, 2018

The Rachel Divide is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival before arriving on Netflix on April 27.

*The opposite of God’s plan starts playing* https://t.co/unqRphE55i — Matthew T'Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 8, 2018

Rachel Dolezal doesn't need a documentary streamed on your site. She's fraudulent and problematic. Why don't you take all that money and put it towards projects made by real black women? — Lorazepam Grier (@LuxePosh) March 7, 2018

Rachel Dolezal: “That’s some nice black culture you got there.” pic.twitter.com/qyYMQfXEnH — X (@XLNB) March 1, 2018

Rachel Dolezal: I have a new documentary on Netflix y'all should check it ou- pic.twitter.com/GGwn7muMmU — Don Marcos (@AllThingsMarcos) March 8, 2018

Will you be watching?

