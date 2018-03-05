Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

You’d Think Maxine Waters Was Coming For A Hair Piece The Way She Dragged Trump

They never learn.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
47th Annual Legislative Conference

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Per usual, Rep. Maxine Waters found herself in some political beef over the last few days, and per usual Auntie Maxine came prepared.

It all started when Trump suggested Rep. Waters should take an IQ test at the Gridiron Club Dinner on Saturday. “I get in trouble for this,” Trump complained. “‘She has to immediately, take an IQ test.’ And people go crazy.”

Obviously, Auntie Maxine wasn’t here for the hateration, so first she decided to clap back on Twitter.

She started light by saying Trump’s own squad doesn’t even take him seriously.

Then she brought up Trump’s alleged former mistress, Stormy Daniels, who was reportedly paid to keep their affair secret.

Cold.

Next, Maxine stayed on message and let it be known that she still wants Trump out the White House.

If that wasn’t enough dragging for you, Rep. Waters decided to make an appearance on AM Joy on MSNBC. She basically said no one likes Trump and folks whisper behind his back. Watch the savageness on the next page.

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading You’d Think Maxine Waters Was Coming For A Hair Piece The Way She Dragged Trump

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 1 hour ago
03.06.18
2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
Stop What You’re Doing And Watch This Little…
 2 hours ago
03.06.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Barbie to release Katherine Johnson doll
 4 hours ago
03.06.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 4 hours ago
03.06.18
It’s Over: Mary J. Blige Settles Divorce With…
 7 hours ago
03.06.18
London Rapper Little Simz Auditioned To Play Shuri…
 8 hours ago
03.06.18
Radio One Raleigh Raises Over 120K For St.…
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
WWYD: Parent Rushes Court To Square Up With…
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
Tuesday Tip: How To Tie A Necktie
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
Bag Secured: Nas Makes $40 Million In Amazon…
 9 hours ago
03.06.18
Houston Texans Will Reportedly Pass On Players Who…
 10 hours ago
03.06.18
The Boss Is Back: Rick Ross Returns To…
 10 hours ago
03.06.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trick Daddy And Trina Have A…
 13 hours ago
03.06.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Bri Gets Sassy With Remy…
 14 hours ago
03.06.18
Photos