The Return of the Chicken Tender

Tim's cover on the best cheap eats, starting with Beltsville, Remington's

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Business Insider has tried all of the major fast-food chain chicken tenders so you don’t have too. Here are their results.

7. Dairy Queen

6. KFC

5. Carl’s Jr.

4. Wendy’s

3. McDonald’s

2. Popeye’s

1. Chick-fil-A

Click here to see why they put the food chains in this order. What do you think?

 

