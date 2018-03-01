Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Michelle Obama Has Some Twitter Tips For Donald Trump

Our Forever FLOTUS wants #45 to use Twitter like an adult.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Pennsylvania Conference For Women 2017

Source: Marla Aufmuth / Getty

Michelle Obama has some choice words for President Trump and his affinity for social media. She wants him to use it like he’s an adult.

According to PEOPLE, during a conversations with Klick Health’s MUSE company’s founder and CEO, Leerom Segal, the former First Lady stresses that she believes that a certain President should handle himself better when it comes to his tiny Twitter fingers.

“I still haven’t figured it out because I’m old and I don’t understand most of social media,” Michelle stressed.

She added, “I tweet, but I have a committee.I don’t just tweet off the top of my head, which I don’t encourage people to do — especially kids.”

Mrs. Obama also pointed out that the need to think before they type.

“How many kids do you know that the first thing that comes off the top of their head is the first thing they should express? You know? It’s like, ‘Take a minute. Talk to your crew before you put that [out there] and then spell check and check the grammar.’”

In addition, Obama made a note that while folks pump Trump up for keeping it real on social media, she has a different take.

“I think kids do think telling it like it is and talking off the top of your head [is cool]… [but] that’s never been good,” she said.

“We weren’t raised like that. That’s rude.”

And for Michelle, social media etiquette is this simple: “I use social media. But I use it like a grown-up.”

From her lips to y’all President’s ears.

RELATED NEWS:

And Now, The Barack And Michelle Obama Official Portraits We’ve All Been Waiting For

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama’s Intimate Memoir ‘Becoming’

This Goes Out To You: Michelle Obama’s Valentine’s Day Playlist For Barack Obama Is A Mood

Michelle Obama Conference For Women

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama's Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

8 photos Launch gallery

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama's Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

Continue reading 7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama's Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 2 hours ago
03.02.18
Faith Evans -- for Women's Empowerment
Faith Evans Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment!
 3 hours ago
03.02.18
‘How To Get Away With Scandal’ Recap: The…
 9 hours ago
03.02.18
Ne-Yo’s Wife Claims The Backlash Over ‘Hawaiian Silky…
 17 hours ago
03.02.18
Salute: The King Of Wakanda Surprises Fans On…
 17 hours ago
03.02.18
Ricky Bell And His Wife Amy Drop New…
 18 hours ago
03.02.18
Quiz: Are People Who Eat Crunchy Peanut Butter…
 18 hours ago
03.02.18
Lil Uzi Vert May Have Just Influenced The…
 18 hours ago
03.02.18
Disney Moves Up The Next Time You’ll Get…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
This Video Of Chris Brown Dancing To ‘March…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
Jennifer Lawrence Plays Who Would You Rather: Killmonger…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
8 Songs We Can’t Believe Turn 20 Years…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
TGIT: Are You Ready For The Scandal-HTGAWM Mash-Up…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
Pop Some Ace Of Spades: Jay Z Is…
 20 hours ago
03.02.18
Photos