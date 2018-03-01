Michelle Obama Has Some Twitter Tips For Donald Trump

Michelle Obama has some choice words for President Trump and his affinity for social media. She wants him to use it like he’s an adult.

According to PEOPLE, during a conversations with Klick Health’s MUSE company’s founder and CEO, Leerom Segal, the former First Lady stresses that she believes that a certain President should handle himself better when it comes to his tiny Twitter fingers.

“I still haven’t figured it out because I’m old and I don’t understand most of social media,” Michelle stressed.

She added, “I tweet, but I have a committee.I don’t just tweet off the top of my head, which I don’t encourage people to do — especially kids.”

Mrs. Obama also pointed out that the need to think before they type.

“How many kids do you know that the first thing that comes off the top of their head is the first thing they should express? You know? It’s like, ‘Take a minute. Talk to your crew before you put that [out there] and then spell check and check the grammar.’”

In addition, Obama made a note that while folks pump Trump up for keeping it real on social media, she has a different take.

“I think kids do think telling it like it is and talking off the top of your head [is cool]… [but] that’s never been good,” she said.

“We weren’t raised like that. That’s rude.”

And for Michelle, social media etiquette is this simple: “I use social media. But I use it like a grown-up.”

From her lips to y’all President’s ears.

