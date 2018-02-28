Don’t Miss Cary’s Annual Kite Festival This Weekend! Take The Kids

We’re so excited about the Annual Kite Festival happening in Cary this weekend. Make plans to take the kids!!

For kids of all ages, Bond Park’s Annual Kite Festival is a great way to spend the afternoon. Participate in a free kite flying contest and you’ll be eligible for certificates and special awards in a variety of kite flying categories intended for all ages and experience levels. The kite festival is free and open to the public. Participation in the contest isn’t necessary. There will be an expert kite flyer on hand to provide kite flying tips and assist with mending kites that need a little help. Enjoy music, concessions and kite flying fun.

12:30-1 p.m. Registration

1-2:30 p.m. Activities

2:30 p.m. Awards

Rain Date is March 4, 2018

More details here.

