MORE: @WCPSS school board chairwoman said this when @WNCN asked about the planned #walkout: “The best voice for change is by those who are most impacted, and those are our students. And so, I applaud them for being organized and civil and really speaking up for themselves." pic.twitter.com/Ky2ObfTvb6

— Lauren Haviland (@LaurenWNCN) February 28, 2018