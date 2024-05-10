Listen Live
Faithfully Speaking On Men’s Health (With Duke Cancer Institute)

| 05.10.24
In this episode of Faithfully SpeakingMelissa Wade chats with Kearston L. Ingraham and Jeff Forde, representatives for the Duke Cancer Institute. The two speak on the importance and urgency behind making sure that the men in our lives have their health in check. Specifically, they speak on the importance of screening for prostate, colon, skin, lung and other cancers. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in North Carolina, and it’s hard to find any symptoms until it’s too late. Fortunately, it can often be prevented if found early when it’s more treatable.

Duke Cancer Institute will be hosting two free men’s health screenings in the Triangle area:

  • Saturday, June 1, 8am – Noon at the Lincoln Community Health Center (1301 Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC 27707)
  • Sunday, June 2, Noon – 4pm at Duke Primary Care – Croasdaile (1821 Hillandale Road, Suite 24B Durham, NC 27705).

 

