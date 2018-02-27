Know A Teen Or Young Adult Who Wants A Summer Internship With The City Of Durham?

Durham youth, ages 14-24, who want to explore a career, earn money, and gain
valuable work experience can now apply to the 2018 Durham YouthWork Internship Program.
Approximately 150 paid summer internship opportunities are available with the City of Durham Office of
Economic and Workforce Development, Public Works Department, Neighborhood Improvement
Services Department, Durham Parks and Recreation, and others. Additional partners providing summer
employment opportunities include Durham County Government, Durham Public Schools (DPS), Durham
Technical Community College, North Carolina Central University, local businesses, and non-profit
organizations.
The selected youth will begin work in mid-June with job assignments typically lasting between six and
eight weeks with hourly rates ranging from $7.25 to $12. Selected youth participants will also take part
in a job skills workshop led by DPS and assisted by professionals from local businesses and organizations.
Potential applicants may review the position description to determine their eligibility and apply by the
March 18 deadline by visiting the City’s website and selecting the job listing for Durham YouthWork
Intern.
Interested youth are also encouraged to attend the 2018 Durham SummerWork Youth Job Expo, which
will be held on Saturday, March 3 from 10 a.m. until noon at Holton Career & Resource Center, located
at 401 N. Driver St., Durham. The expo, previously scheduled for January 31, is an opportunity for youth
to speak directly with employers and provides job readiness information. A drawing for door prizes for
youth in attendance will also occur at the end of the job expo.
Durham employers seeking to hire summer staff are also invited to host youth interns for this year’s
program. For more information about hosting a summer intern and participating in the Job Expo,
interested employers should visit the City’s website or contact Senior Employment Program Coordinator
James Dickens with the City’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development at (919) 560-4965 ext.
15217 or email DurhamYouthWork@DurhamNC.gov.
The Durham YouthWork Internship Program is administered by the City’s Office of Economic and
Workforce Development and is a partnership with Durham County Government, DPS, Durham Technical
Community College, and Made in Durham.
