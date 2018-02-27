Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out On Netflix Deal

Tiffany didn't pull down "legend" money, but she's getting a nice check.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

Tiffany Haddish has secured another bag with her new Netflix deal!

Netflix may have given Mo’Nique reason to revolt, but it seems to be treating Tiffany pretty well. Love B. Scott reports that the comedian, who also has a first-look deal with HBO, has signed a new deal the streaming service. Not much is known about the full details of the agreement, but she is starring in a new cartoon for the service titled Tuca and Bertie.

Tiffany didn’t reveal how much she stands to make in the deal, but one user suggested that she’s got Mo’Nique to thank for getting her a better payout.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tiffany had to let it be known, however, that she signed her deal well before Mo ever spoke out about getting short-changed by the streaming service. As for her own payday, it seems like she’ll be getting a decent amount.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Some might expect Mo to be a wee bit bitter that Tiffany likely got a better offer than she did, but they would be wrong. Mo’Nique assured her that she was perfectly within her right to accept the offer (as if that was ever a question), and she congratulated Tiffany for making such a savvy move.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

RELATED STORIES:

Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish Series ‘The Last O.G.’

Secure ALL The Bags: Tiffany Haddish Lands Two New Lead Roles

She Ready! Tiffany Haddish To Be First Black Woman To Host The MTV Movie And TV Awards

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out On Netflix Deal

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Janelle Monae in 'Meet Me In the Gap" Holiday Campaign
The Gap New Ad Is Getting Praise!
 2 hours ago
02.27.18
Donald Trump
This guy? Really?Trump says he would run into…
 3 hours ago
02.27.18
Watch: CyHi The Prynce Rates Bars From Kanye…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - November 20, 2015
Its going to get HOT on ‘Greenleaf’ Patti…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Cardi B On Why She Stayed With Offset…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Watch: Nipsey Hussle Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ To…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Bigger Than Basketball: Kevin Durant Honored By NBA…
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
Panther Parody: Did He Nail This M’Baku Impression…
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Big Sean Postpones ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ Tour, Issues Statement
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Nokia Is Bringing Back The Famous ‘Matrix’ Banana…
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Is This What Happens After You Die?
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Drones: Can Carry Out Attacks And Carry Your…
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Photos