There Were Four Officers Outside During The Florida School Shooting…None Of Them Did Anything

Karen Clark
High school shooting at Marjorie Stonemason Douglas High School

Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty

We now know that there were four officers outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. None of them went in to confront the shooter who killed 17 during the shooting two weeks ago.

According to the New York Post:

Sources from Coral Springs, Fla., Police Department tell CNN that when its officers arrived on the scene Wednesday, they were shocked to find three Broward County Sheriff’s deputies behind their cars with weapons drawn.

The school’s armed resource officer, Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, was also outside. He resigned on Thursday after his failure to act was publicly revealed.

A statement from the police department stated that, “Any actions or inactions that negatively affected the response will be investigated.”

 

 

