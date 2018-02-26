There Were Four Officers Outside During The Florida School Shooting…None Of Them Did Anything

We now know that there were four officers outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. None of them went in to confront the shooter who killed 17 during the shooting two weeks ago.

According to the New York Post:

Sources from Coral Springs, Fla., Police Department tell CNN that when its officers arrived on the scene Wednesday, they were shocked to find three Broward County Sheriff’s deputies behind their cars with weapons drawn.

The school’s armed resource officer, Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, was also outside. He resigned on Thursday after his failure to act was publicly revealed.

A statement from the police department stated that, “Any actions or inactions that negatively affected the response will be investigated.”

We see what happens when they actually fear for their life. https://t.co/qporYMKtRh — tae (@taecocky) February 24, 2018

But they’re quick to fire on a man with no gun, but run when they hear a real gun, the irony… — Just Jeff (@justjeff713) February 26, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark