Ellen Surprised Tiffany Haddish By Bringing Out Oprah…This Will Be Your New Favorite Video

Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Tiffany Haddish LOVES Oprah (who doesn't?) So, naturally, Ellen surprised Tiffany by bringing Oprah out on her show.

We were all super emotional…including Tiffany!

 

 

Marvel Studios Black Panther Welcome To Wakanda New York Fashion Week Showcase

'Black Panther's' M'Baku Has The Internet's Womb In A Stir

'Black Panther's' M'Baku Has The Internet's Womb In A Stir

'Black Panther's' M'Baku Has The Internet's Womb In A Stir

 

