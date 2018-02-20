National
Ex-NFL player Rae Carruth apologizes for plotting girlfriend’s murder, seeks custody of son

Jodi Berry
Oakland Raiders v Carolina Panthers

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Rae Carruth, spent nearly 20 years in prison for conspiracy to murder his pregnant girlfriend Cherica Adams. Carruth is scheduled to be released from North Carolina’s Sampson Correctional Institution on Oct. 22. Carruth was accused of hiring a gunman to kill Adams, who was seven months pregnant at the time of the shooting, in order to avoid paying child support.

Carruth recently wrote a 15-page letter to Saundra Adams, the mother of his then-girlfriend, Cherica Adams, saying he accepted responsibility for the 1999 conspiracy to murder Adams. Now, here’s the kicker, Carruth expressed interest in gaining custody of their son, Chancellor, who was born prematurely with cerebral palsy as a result of his traumatic birth after the shooting. Chancellor lives with his grandmother, Saundra Adams who has raised him since birth.

