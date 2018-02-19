Chrissy Teigen Doesn’t Know Anything About Hubby John Legend And It’s Hilarious

We love Chrissy Teigen, especially when she’s on Ellen and getting quizzed about her husband, John Legend. (Spoiler: She doesn’t do well.)

Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 44 photos Launch gallery Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss Source:Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images 1 of 44 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 44 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 44 4. Michelle and Barack Source:CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 44 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 44 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 44 7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Marvin Joseph /The Washington Post via Getty Images 7 of 44 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Alex Wong/Getty Images 8 of 44 9. The Obamas on Air Force One 9 of 44 10. The First Family in London 10 of 44 11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 11 of 44 12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 12 of 44 13. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 13 of 44 14. Sunday Church Source:MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 44 15. Gobble, Gobble Source:Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images 15 of 44 16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 16 of 44 17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty 17 of 44 18. Team Obama Source:Instagram 18 of 44 19. A Family Affair Source:Getty 19 of 44 20. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Getty 20 of 44 21. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 21 of 44 22. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza/The White House 22 of 44 23. Historic First Family Source:Getty 23 of 44 24. Ice Cream Treat Source:Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images 24 of 44 25. TV Time Source:Pete Souza/The White House 25 of 44 26. Playing In The Oval Office Source:Instagram 26 of 44 27. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 27 of 44 28. A Christmas Story Source:Paul Morigi/Getty Images 28 of 44 29. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 29 of 44 30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 30 of 44 31. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images 31 of 44 32. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Mark Wilson/Getty Images 32 of 44 33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 33 of 44 34. Reading Time Source:Getty 34 of 44 35. Family Support Source:Getty 35 of 44 36. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza/The White House 36 of 44 37. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza/The White House 37 of 44 38. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 38 of 44 39. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 39 of 44 40. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 40 of 44 41. Obama Swagger Source:MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images 41 of 44 42. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 42 of 44 43. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 43 of 44 44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Getty 44 of 44 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama Happy Presidents' Day!

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark