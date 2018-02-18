Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Lebron James Has Words For Fox News Host Laura Ingraham: ‘I Am More Than An Athlete’

The NBA great refuses to just "shut up and dribble."

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability

Source: Jack Arent / Getty

LeBron James had some words for Fox News host Laura Ingraham who recently dedicated an entire segment on her show telling the outspoken athlete to  just “shut up and dribble” after he criticized President Trump.

On Friday, Lebron took to Instagram to make his point clear: He will never shut up and dribble, he is more than that an athlete.

#wewillnotshutupanddribble

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

 

Apparently, Ingraham was upset because of a recent interview Lebron and Kevin Durant gave to the Uninterrupted. In it, Lebron stressed that Trump is out of touch with what many Americans want and who they are.

“The No. 1 job in America, the point of person, is someone who doesn’t understand the people, and really don’t give a f—- about the people.”

The 33-year-old added that as a child, there were three people from whom he sought inspiration: The best athlete, the greatest musician and the president.

“You never thought you could be them, but you can grab inspiration from them,” Lebron said.

“I never felt I could be the president of the United States, but I grabbed inspiration from that. And this time right now, with the president of the United States, it’s at a bad time. And while we cannot change what comes out of that man’s mouth, we can continue to alert the people that watch us, that listen to us, (that) this is not the way.”

This criticism sparked Ingraham to lash out on her show, saying Lebron and other athletes are not qualified to share their opinions about the President or politics in general.

“It’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. Shut up and dribble,” she said.

Girl bye!

This isn’t the first time that Lebron has been vocal about #45. Last September, he won the Internet when he called Trump a “bum” on Twitter.

RELATED NEWS:

Accused Nazi-Lover And Chief Demonic Force At Fox News Laura Ingraham Tried To Attack LeBron James And Failed

LeBron James Shares A Strong Message Through His Footwear

LeBron James Calls Trump A ‘Bum’ Reminds Him That Stephen Curry Never Wanted To Visit The White House In The First Place

'Trainwreck' New York Premiere - For The Wrap

Couples We Love: 23 Times LeBron & Savannah Were The Epitome Of Black Love

17 photos Launch gallery

Couples We Love: 23 Times LeBron & Savannah Were The Epitome Of Black Love

Continue reading Couples We Love: 23 Times LeBron & Savannah Were The Epitome Of Black Love

Couples We Love: 23 Times LeBron & Savannah Were The Epitome Of Black Love

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A+E Networks TCA Summer 2017
Yikes! Video Of Seemingly Intoxicated Jill Scott Appears…
 6 mins ago
02.19.18
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
Fergie’s Version Of The National Anthem Was So…
 31 mins ago
02.19.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 2 hours ago
02.19.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 3 hours ago
02.19.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 10 hours ago
02.19.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: It’s Nene Vs. Kim…Again For The…
 13 hours ago
02.19.18
Black Panther 3
‘Black Panther’ set to smash the box office…
 20 hours ago
02.19.18
Welp! Keshia Knight Pulliam Reportedly Owes $102K In…
 21 hours ago
02.19.18
The Official Poster For ‘Creed 2’ Has Been…
 21 hours ago
02.19.18
Rihanna Twerking With Friends Will End Your Weekend…
 21 hours ago
02.19.18
If You’re A Fan Of ‘The Read’ This…
 21 hours ago
02.19.18
You Don’t Have To Be Rich To Follow…
 22 hours ago
02.19.18
Happy Birthday To The GOAT: 6 Songs We…
 22 hours ago
02.19.18
'Sicario' Premiere - The 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Joe Jackson’s love child to release tell all…
 23 hours ago
02.18.18
Photos