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Do You Qualify for Cash in Disney Streaming Settlement?

If you've used Disney's streaming services, you may be eligible for a cash payout from a recent settlement.

Published on June 26, 2026
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Millions of current and former YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream subscribers could be eligible for a cash payment under a proposed $50 million class-action settlement involving Disney. The lawsuit claimed Disney’s distribution agreements for ESPN and other channels unfairly drove up the cost of live TV streaming packages. Disney denies any wrongdoing but agreed to settle the case.

The settlement covers people who subscribed to YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream — including DirecTV Now and AT&T TV Now — between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2026. You don’t have to be a current subscriber to qualify. The amount each person receives will depend on how long they subscribed and how many valid claims are filed.

Claims must be submitted by September 8, 2026. If you think you’re eligible, or want to learn more, visit the official settlement website at OnlineTVSettlement.com to file a claim or check the full eligibility requirements.

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