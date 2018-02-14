Valentines Day Roses, What’s The Meaning Behind Each Rose Color!

Don’t write off the roses you may receive this Valentine’s Day as unoriginal. There may be more to those roses than meets the eye – each color the romantic flower comes in, has a special meaning.

RELATED: The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your Night Sexy

According to the dedicated flower site ProFlowers.com, the following colors hold significant representation:

Red – The most traditional color choice when it comes to roses, the red rose is a symbol of romantic love. Usually given in a long stem form, if you have someone you want to express your undying love for, stick with this color.

RELATED STORY: The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your Night Sexy

Purple – Although not exactly red, the pink rose, the subdued color that it is, represents refinement, and is often given as a sign of high esteem or appreciation. So if there is someone that you’ve admired for a long time and didn’t know how to express it, pink roses would communicate the message for you.

Yellow– If you are giving yellow roses to someone this Valentine’s Day, it probably means that you think of this person as someone who brings joy to your life and is a great friend; because that is exactly what the yellow rose represents.

Text CINCY to 23845 To Get Exclusives & Breaking News From 101.5 Soul ! Reply HELP for Help; STOP CINCY to Cancel; STOP to End All; Msg&Data Rates May apply

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: