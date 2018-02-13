Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Is The 3rd Black Woman To Ever Cover The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Karen Clark
15 reads
Leave a comment
Maldives paradise beach. Perfect tropical island. Beautiful palm trees and tropical beach. Moody blue sky and blue lagoon. Luxury travel summer holiday background concept.

Source: levente bodo / Getty

Today, Sports Illustrated revealed the model on the cover of their swimsuit edition and she’s Black! Her name is Danielle Herrington. The other two Black women to make the cover were Tyra Banks and Beyonce.

 

THANK YOU @si_swimsuit for having me on your COVER. This is my first cover ever and I am beyond speechless! I dedicate this to all the young girls out there. Work hard, surround yourself with good people who believe in you and your DREAMS WILL COME TRUE! To @mj_day and your amazing team at @si_swimsuit #FamilyForever, thank you! To my my parents, family and friends, I LOVE YOU, thank you! To my agent @sandrasperka thank you for not only being the best agent, but also my mentor and friend! To @bodybymato for supporting me for the last 2 years and always being there for me! To my agency @women360mgmt you guys are the bomb! I am the luckiest and most grateful girl DREAM BIG. WORK HARD. BE RESPECTFUL. LOVE EACH OTHER. OWN IT!

A post shared by Danielle Herrington (@danielle_herrington_) on

 

 

Zimmermann - Runway - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 5

67 photos Launch gallery

#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 5

Continue reading #NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 5

#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 5

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

Danielle Herrington , sports illustrated , Swimsuit

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gladys Knight Commodores 2017
Gladys Knight Wants You To Know That She…
 53 mins ago
02.13.18
Maldives paradise beach. Perfect tropical island. Beautiful palm trees and tropical beach. Moody blue sky and blue lagoon. Luxury travel summer holiday background concept.
This Is The 3rd Black Woman To Ever…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 5 hours ago
02.13.18
Prince Live On Stage
Vote For The Top 107 Love Songs Of…
 6 hours ago
02.13.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Makes Peace With Amara…
 13 hours ago
02.13.18
We Are Wakanda: Who Is Erik Killmonger?
 19 hours ago
02.13.18
Check Out These Paid IPhone Apps That You…
 21 hours ago
02.13.18
Leslie Jones’ Play-By-Play Of The Winter Olympics Will…
 22 hours ago
02.13.18
Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Included As The…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Woman Claims She Is Tyler Perry’s Wife Even…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Low Key: Tisha Campbell-Martin Was The Beyoncé Of…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Lupita N’yongo & Danai Gurira Stunt Driving, Casino…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Twitter Romance: When Tweeting Your Crush Can Lead…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Who You Got? 2 Chainz And Snoop Dogg…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Photos