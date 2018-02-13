This Is The 3rd Black Woman To Ever Cover The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Today, Sports Illustrated revealed the model on the cover of their swimsuit edition and she’s Black! Her name is Danielle Herrington. The other two Black women to make the cover were Tyra Banks and Beyonce.
THANK YOU @si_swimsuit for having me on your COVER. This is my first cover ever and I am beyond speechless! I dedicate this to all the young girls out there. Work hard, surround yourself with good people who believe in you and your DREAMS WILL COME TRUE! To @mj_day and your amazing team at @si_swimsuit #FamilyForever, thank you! To my my parents, family and friends, I LOVE YOU, thank you! To my agent @sandrasperka thank you for not only being the best agent, but also my mentor and friend! To @bodybymato for supporting me for the last 2 years and always being there for me! To my agency @women360mgmt you guys are the bomb! I am the luckiest and most grateful girl DREAM BIG. WORK HARD. BE RESPECTFUL. LOVE EACH OTHER. OWN IT!
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 5
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 5
1. JOHN ELLIOTTSource:Getty 1 of 67
2. JOHN ELLIOTTSource:Getty 2 of 67
3. JOHN ELLIOTTSource:Getty 3 of 67
4. RALPH LAURENSource:Getty 4 of 67
5. RALPH LAURENSource:Getty 5 of 67
6. RALPH LAURENSource:Getty 6 of 67
7. RALPH LAURENSource:Getty 7 of 67
8. RALPH LAURENSource:Getty 8 of 67
9. RALPH LAURENSource:Getty 9 of 67
10. RALPH-LAURENSource:Getty 10 of 67
11. RALPH LAURENSource:Getty 11 of 67
12. RALPH LAURENSource:Getty 12 of 67
13. RALPH LAURENSource:Getty 13 of 67
14. RALPH LAURENSource:Getty 14 of 67
15. RALPH LAURENSource:Getty 15 of 67
16. RALPH LAURENSource:Getty 16 of 67
17. RALPH LAURENSource:Getty 17 of 67
18. RALPH LAURENSource:Getty 18 of 67
19. RALPH LAURENSource:Getty 19 of 67
20. ZIMMERMANNSource:Getty 20 of 67
21. ZIMMERMANNSource:Getty 21 of 67
22. ZIMMERMANNSource:Getty 22 of 67
23. DEREK LAMSource:Getty 23 of 67
24. DEREK LAMSource:Getty 24 of 67
25. DEREK LAMSource:Getty 25 of 67
26. DEREK LAMSource:Getty 26 of 67
27. DEREK LAMSource:Getty 27 of 67
28. DEREK LAMSource:Getty 28 of 67
29. DEREK LAMSource:Getty 29 of 67
30. BEVZASource:Getty 30 of 67
31. BEVZASource:Getty 31 of 67
32. BEVZASource:Getty 32 of 67
33. BEVZASource:Getty 33 of 67
34. PHILLIP LIMSource:Getty 34 of 67
35. PHILLIP LIMSource:Getty 35 of 67
36. PHILLIP LIMSource:Getty 36 of 67
37. PHILLIP LIMSource:Getty 37 of 67
38. PHILLIP LIMSource:Getty 38 of 67
39. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 39 of 67
40. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 40 of 67
41. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 41 of 67
42. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 42 of 67
43. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 43 of 67
44. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 44 of 67
45. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 45 of 67
46. LIBERTINESource:Getty 46 of 67
47. LIBERTINESource:Getty 47 of 67
48. LIBERTINESource:Getty 48 of 67
49. LIBERTINESource:Getty 49 of 67
50. LIBERTINESource:Getty 50 of 67
51. LIBERTINESource:Getty 51 of 67
52. LIBERTINESource:Getty 52 of 67
53. ANNA SUISource:Getty 53 of 67
54. ANNA SUISource:Getty 54 of 67
55. ANNA SUISource:Getty 55 of 67
56. ANNA SUISource:Getty 56 of 67
57. CAROLINA HERRERASource:Getty 57 of 67
58. CAROLINA HERRERASource:Getty 58 of 67
59. CAROLINA HERRERASource:Getty 59 of 67
60. CAROLINA HERRERASource:Getty 60 of 67
61. CAROLINA HERRERASource:Getty 61 of 67
62. CAROLINA HERRERASource:Getty 62 of 67
63. CAROLINA HERRERASource:Getty 63 of 67
64. CAROLINA HERRERASource:Getty 64 of 67
65. YAJUNSource:Getty 65 of 67
66. YAJUNSource:Getty 66 of 67
67. YAJUNSource:Getty 67 of 67
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark