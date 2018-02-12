Here’s Everything You Need To Know To Sign Up For The City Of Raleigh’s Affordable Summer Camps

Last year, signing your kid up for the city of Raleigh’s summer camps online was a pain. The system was overloaded and slow because everyone was trying to sign up at once. Online registration started at 5:30 in the morning. The camps filled up quickly.

This year, the city hopes to make the process easier when registration opens on March 5 and runs until March 8. Sign up this year will be staggered so all of the most popular camps won’t fill up on the first day.

According to WRAL.com:

Registration will open up at 6:30 a.m., March 5 to March 8. Last year, registration opened up at 5:30 a.m., but, based on feedback from parents, who said that was too early, the city moved it to 6:30 a.m.

Online registration is your best bet, especially if you’re interested in signing up for popular camps. The only other way to register begins March 26 by physically going to the Recreation Business Office at Jaycee Park, 2401 Wade Ave., Raleigh. By then, some camps will be full.

Get your RecLink account squared away before March 5. The city’s registration program will require you to have a RecLink account. If you don’t have one or it’s not updated, your registration for camps could be delayed. If you already have one, make sure it’s up to date with your current address, for instance, and the names of any child who you want to sign up for camp. If you’ve never signed up for a Raleigh parks program, it’s likely you don’t have a RecLink account. Now is the time to get all of that figured out. Go to parks.raleighnc.gov, select Register on RecLink and select Create New Account. If you need help, contact the city at 919-996-2153.

Check out the city’s camp listings now. Beach encourages families take a full look at all of the city’s camp offerings and come up with second and third choices in case their top picks fill up so they are ready with Plan B on registration day. “Now is the time they can go through, browse and start thinking and planning out what they are hoping to register for this year,” she said. “They can start thinking about that now and think about multiple options.”

You can browse the city’s offerings on the parks department’s website.

On registration day, be patient. Beach said the site may still be slower than usual, depending on the number of people signing up for camps.

Get more info here:

Changes coming to summer camp registration this year. Be prepared to register your campers. Get the details here. https://t.co/bi7tmEJcjz pic.twitter.com/mmli3tkDUo — Raleigh Parks (@raleighparks) February 12, 2018

