The Obamas' Official Portraits Unveiled At The Smithsonian! What Do You Think?

Karen Clark
Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

The Obamas’ official portraits were unveiled this morning in the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. The unveilings have garnered a lot of attention, mostly because of the artists selected.

According to CNN, “The former president chose Kehinde Wiley, a Yale University-trained painter famous for his depiction of African-Americans posed in the style of Old Master paintings, regal, formal and filled with pops of color.”

Mrs. Obama “Chose Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald. Sherald is another African-American artist known for her unique style, and her portraits also tend to underscore themes of social justice. She often paints black skin tones in gray as a way to take away the assigned “color” of her subjects. Sherald’s work is less about realism in composition and more about shape and color,” according to CNN.

CNN reports that  Obama’s portrait will hang in the hall of presidents and the former first lady’s will be placed in another gallery.

 

 

 

Michelle Obama Delivers Final Speech At The White House

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and "American history"! We have our own sheroes! And with news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we've been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

 

Photos