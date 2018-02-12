Top Of The Morning: Is Trump University Still A Thing?

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/12/18- Do you remember when Donald Trump University was open and all the controversy surrounding the money and the legitimacy of the school? Guy Torry is always talking about being kicked out of Trump University so the crew wondered what was up with it!

