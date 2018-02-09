Entertainment News
Annnnnnnnnd Scene! Omarosa Brings All The Drama On 'Big Brother'

Karen Clark
Omarosa deserves an award for her performance on Celebrity Big Brother. She’s crying, she’s worried and the country should be concerned.

#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

NYFW kicked off to a strong start on Thursday, with Eugenia Kim, Noon by Noor, Tom Ford, and Jeremy Scott, all standing out as Day One stars. Day One showed a lot of elongated menswear and powerful pantsuits for women. At Tom Ford it was an 80's party with metallics, lamé, and power shoulders. At Jeremy Scott, he took staple animal prints and reimagined in fun color ways for standout style. Pamella Roland gave us sexy LBD's with slits. Everyone incorporated Pantone's color of the year, ultra violet, and it's exciting as it looks good on all skintones. Click through our gallery and see all the best looks (all worn by Black models!), phresh off the runway, on Day One of NYFW.

 

Photos