Shani Davis Isn’t Carrying The USA Flag

Olympic Torch Relay Continues

Source: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty

Olympic Speed Skater, Shani Davis isn’t carrying the USA flag in the opening ceremony at the Winter Olympics and he is PISSED!

Each of the eight federations/divisions — bobsled and skeleton, ski and snowboarding, figure skating, curling, biathlon, hockey, speedskating and luge get to  nominate an athlete to carry the flag in the opening ceremony. This time it became a tie between veteran luger Erin Hamlin and and Davis. When a decision couldn’t be made, a coin was tossed and Hamlin was awarded the honor. Let’s just say that Davis is not happy with the decision.

Oh My! Well, hopefully this won’t affect Davis, Hamlin or any of the other athletes. So if you didn’t know who got the honor of carrying the flag, now you do!  You get to watch the  opening ceremony on Friday, Feb. 9 on NBC.

This year’s installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don’t have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here’s a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018.

