Olympic Speed Skater, Shani Davis isn’t carrying the USA flag in the opening ceremony at the Winter Olympics and he is PISSED!

Each of the eight federations/divisions — bobsled and skeleton, ski and snowboarding, figure skating, curling, biathlon, hockey, speedskating and luge get to nominate an athlete to carry the flag in the opening ceremony. This time it became a tie between veteran luger Erin Hamlin and and Davis. When a decision couldn’t be made, a coin was tossed and Hamlin was awarded the honor. Let’s just say that Davis is not happy with the decision.

Oh My! Well, hopefully this won’t affect Davis, Hamlin or any of the other athletes. So if you didn’t know who got the honor of carrying the flag, now you do! You get to watch the opening ceremony on Friday, Feb. 9 on NBC.