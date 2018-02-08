Entertainment News
Is Jordan Peele Considering a ‘Get Out’ Sequel?

Best Picture 2018 Oscar Nomination

Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ was a huge hit with movie critics and fans alike. The film was a box office success grossing $255 million worldwide on a $4.5 million budget. The socially conscious movie peeled back the many layers of racial issues affecting this country. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Peele wouldn’t be against the idea of a Get Out franchise, saying, “I will definitely, seriously consider it.”

Get Out also won the award for Best Original Screenplay at the Critics’ Choice Awards, and received four Academy Awards nod. In fact, the film was so successful that it’s going to be playing in some theaters ahead of the Academy Awards, which air on Sunday, March 4.

