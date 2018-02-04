POLL: Top Ten Best Chicken Wing Flavors

According to the National Chicken Council, fans are expected to eat a record-breaking 1.35 billion wings during the Big Game this weekend! That’s a lot of wings.

Whether dipped in sauce or simply fried, let’s send a shot out to all the chickens, who gave up their wings so we can enjoy the tasty, tender morsels at kick off.

Read Also:

Bruno Mars & Cardi B Are Going On Tour Together

Mo’Nique With The Receipts, Shows Email Of Netflix Offering Her Only $500K

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: