Bruno Mars Is Taking All Our Money Again…Announces Finale Leg Of 24K Magic Tour

#BlackMenSmiling Is The Hashtag You Need in Your Life Right Now

[caption id="attachment_2937196" align="alignleft" width="811"] Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty[/caption] No lie: It often feels as if the world is so crazy, infuriating and bad right now. Sadly, there are times when it can be hard to find our joy. But one trending hashtag is encouraging us to "normalize happy"...and we're here for it. Enter: #BlackMenSmiling. The trending hashtag started by comedian Dennis Banks sparked Black male celebs and everyday folks to boast their #BlackBoyJoy and pearly whites. Man...it is beautiful and soooooo Black! Here are 50 of the best Tweets that continue to prove how amazing our brothas are!