Bruno Mars Is Taking All Our Money Again…Announces Finale Leg Of 24K Magic Tour

Karen Clark
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Bruno Mars is doing it again! Yesterday, the singer released tour cities for the last leg of his 24K Magic Tour…and Cardi B will be joining him. Tickets go on sale February 16th.

 

Premiere Of Netflix's 'Sandy Wexler' - Arrivals

#BlackMenSmiling Is The Hashtag You Need in Your Life Right Now

50 photos Launch gallery

#BlackMenSmiling Is The Hashtag You Need in Your Life Right Now

Continue reading #BlackMenSmiling Is The Hashtag You Need in Your Life Right Now

#BlackMenSmiling Is The Hashtag You Need in Your Life Right Now

[caption id="attachment_2937196" align="alignleft" width="811"] Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty[/caption] No lie: It often feels as if the world is so crazy, infuriating and bad right now. Sadly, there are times when it can be hard to find our joy. But one trending hashtag is encouraging us to "normalize happy"...and we're here for it. Enter: #BlackMenSmiling. The trending hashtag started by comedian Dennis Banks sparked Black male celebs and everyday folks to boast their #BlackBoyJoy and pearly whites. Man...it is beautiful and soooooo Black! Here are 50 of the best Tweets that continue to prove how amazing our brothas are!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

