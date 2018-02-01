TJMS
Huggy Lowdown: 'Thank God It's February!'

Tom Joyner Morning Show
2/1/18- Huggy wasn't sure he was going to make it but Ben Carson made it to Black history month! In the spirit of Carson's accomplishment and Black history month Huggy gives his own Black history fact.

