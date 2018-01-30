That Kim K Girl Said She Was Wearing “Bo Derek Braids” And People Couldn’t Wait To Go In

Sigh.

If it’s 2018, then Kim Kardashian is back to appropriating styles that Black women have been known to wear for years. YEARSSSSSS.

Kim Kardashian Debuts New Hairstyle: 'I Did Bo Derek Braids & I'm Really Into It'https://t.co/deJgcuVDHM pic.twitter.com/saApVM5jJV — U-Celebrity (@U_Celebrity) January 29, 2018

BO WEST pic.twitter.com/jCA5Odyu5D — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 29, 2018

Sooooo….then there was lots of this:

Kim K calling her cornrows "Bo Derek" braids is just as, if not more infuriating as when I wore my name plate necklace to work and someone called it a "Carrie Bradshaw" necklace. — freddie ransome (@Ransome_Note) January 29, 2018

She thinks that by saying her inspiration is Bo Derek, then it isn’t appropriation. Yuck. She’s so urgh. — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) January 29, 2018

“Oh no these are boxer braids” “Oh these are Bo Derek braids” Anything to avoid dealing with admitting she’s inspired by Black women. Erasure is real. — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) January 29, 2018

They are called Fulani braids or some may even say corn rows. You could of called them either one but you called them "Bo derek" giving credit to a white woman for a black style knowing you already catch heat for culture vulturing. #KimKardashian #culturalvul pic.twitter.com/aIF4NzJ9rw — Roses🌷 (@Teenagenature) January 29, 2018