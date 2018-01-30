Entertainment News
Global Premiere: Bump “For You” By New Orleans’ Own ShortyWorld

The Louisiana native’s new video might have you in your feelings.

Foxy NC Staff
Shorty

Source: Nelson Cosey / Courtesy of Nancy Byron

Last year, New Orleans rapper/singer, ShortyWorld, dropped “For You.”

Now that the single is getting local radio spins, he’s showing out in a new visual.

Stay tuned for more from Shorty, who’s also worked with Kidd Kidd and Juvenile.

