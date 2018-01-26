Local
Home > Local

Credit Card Skimmers Located On Two Gas Pumps At Rocky Mount Gas Station

Karen Clark
3 reads
Leave a comment
Gas Prices Rise As Hurricane Rita Threatens Refineries

Source: David Paul Morris / Getty

If you’ve purchased gas at the pump from the Circle K on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount this past week, you should check your credit card statement. Circle K employees found credit card skimmers on two of their gas pumps this past Tuesday.

According to the Rocky Mount Telegram:

Police recommend that anyone who may have used the gas pumps at that location from 8 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday should monitor their bank statements and credit card accounts for fraudulent activity. If any activity is recorded, the resident is encouraged to contact the financial institution where the account is located and the Rocky Mount Police Department.

 

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/20 to 1/26)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/20 to 1/26)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/20 to 1/26)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/20 to 1/26)

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Circle K , Credit Card , Rocky Mount , Skimmer

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
These Parents Thought TWO Baby Gates Would Keep…
 3 hours ago
01.26.18
Anita Baker Portrait Session
Happy Birthday Anita Baker
 4 hours ago
01.26.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 8 hours ago
01.26.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Laurel’s Mother Might Be A Game…
 12 hours ago
01.26.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Has Become The Monster…
 13 hours ago
01.26.18
Mo’Nique Accuses Sheryl Underwood Of Throwing Her Under…
 16 hours ago
01.26.18
Married to Medicine’s Simone Whitmore Divorcing Husband Cecil:…
 17 hours ago
01.26.18
Oprah Winfrey during an appearance on CBS '60 minuites.'
Oprah Weighing In On Running For President: “That’s…
 23 hours ago
01.25.18
First Black Woman Mayor Of San Francisco Secretly…
 1 day ago
01.26.18
NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals
Jessica Chastain Is The Real MVP…She Helped Octavia…
 1 day ago
01.26.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - August 15, 2
Congrats: Tiffany Haddish Signs First-Look Deal With HBO
 1 day ago
01.25.18
USA, Washington DC, Presidential Seal on podium in front of The White House, close-up
Oh No She Didn’t: Trump HUD Official Lynne…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
Photos