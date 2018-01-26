Credit Card Skimmers Located On Two Gas Pumps At Rocky Mount Gas Station

If you’ve purchased gas at the pump from the Circle K on Sunset Avenue in Rocky Mount this past week, you should check your credit card statement. Circle K employees found credit card skimmers on two of their gas pumps this past Tuesday.

According to the Rocky Mount Telegram:

Police recommend that anyone who may have used the gas pumps at that location from 8 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday should monitor their bank statements and credit card accounts for fraudulent activity. If any activity is recorded, the resident is encouraged to contact the financial institution where the account is located and the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark