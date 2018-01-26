Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Happy Birthday Anita Baker

Jodi Berry
5 reads
Leave a comment
Anita Baker Portrait Session

Source: Deborah Feingold / Getty

The first time hearing Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love” on the radio I immediately became an instant fan. Her unique voice has remained an influence in contemporary soul music, mixing jazz with smooth R&B and picking up several Grammy Awards throughout her career. Baker has given us great hits like “Giving You The Best That I Got,” “You Bring Me Joy,” “Angel” and the list goes on. The Songtress, is set to make her return to the stage one more time after nearly a year post-retirement, announcing a farewell tour this year after three decades in the music industry.

Happy Birthday Anita Baker.

Check out a few of my favorite videos.

Read Also:

Get All The Details On En Vogue’s Lewks For Their New “Rocket” Music Video

Anita Baker , birthday

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Happy Birthday Anita Baker

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
These Parents Thought TWO Baby Gates Would Keep…
 3 hours ago
01.26.18
Anita Baker Portrait Session
Happy Birthday Anita Baker
 4 hours ago
01.26.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 8 hours ago
01.26.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Laurel’s Mother Might Be A Game…
 12 hours ago
01.26.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Has Become The Monster…
 13 hours ago
01.26.18
Mo’Nique Accuses Sheryl Underwood Of Throwing Her Under…
 16 hours ago
01.26.18
Married to Medicine’s Simone Whitmore Divorcing Husband Cecil:…
 17 hours ago
01.26.18
Oprah Winfrey during an appearance on CBS '60 minuites.'
Oprah Weighing In On Running For President: “That’s…
 23 hours ago
01.25.18
First Black Woman Mayor Of San Francisco Secretly…
 1 day ago
01.26.18
NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals
Jessica Chastain Is The Real MVP…She Helped Octavia…
 1 day ago
01.26.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - August 15, 2
Congrats: Tiffany Haddish Signs First-Look Deal With HBO
 1 day ago
01.25.18
USA, Washington DC, Presidential Seal on podium in front of The White House, close-up
Oh No She Didn’t: Trump HUD Official Lynne…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
Photos