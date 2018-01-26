The first time hearing Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love” on the radio I immediately became an instant fan. Her unique voice has remained an influence in contemporary soul music, mixing jazz with smooth R&B and picking up several Grammy Awards throughout her career. Baker has given us great hits like “Giving You The Best That I Got,” “You Bring Me Joy,” “Angel” and the list goes on. The Songtress, is set to make her return to the stage one more time after nearly a year post-retirement, announcing a farewell tour this year after three decades in the music industry.

Happy Birthday Anita Baker.

Check out a few of my favorite videos.

