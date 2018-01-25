Entertainment News
Oh No She Didn't: Trump HUD Official Lynne Patton Under Fire After Calling Journalist 'Miss Piggy'

Jodi Berry
Lynne Patton, an event planner appointed by Donald Trump to a key position at HUD has apologized after insulting journalist April Ryan on Wednesday. Patton who oversees billions of dollars in federal funds as head of the agency’s New York and New Jersey office, called journalist Ryan “Miss Piggy,” and social media and Ryan claps back. Ryan is the White House correspondent and Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks.

I wonder if Ryan will make Patton one of Minny’s famous pies.

Patton, later apologized to Ryan on both her personal and HUD Twitter accounts.

Photos