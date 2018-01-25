Oh No She Didn’t: Trump HUD Official Lynne Patton Under Fire After Calling Journalist ‘Miss Piggy’

Lynne Patton, an event planner appointed by Donald Trump to a key position at HUD has apologized after insulting journalist April Ryan on Wednesday. Patton who oversees billions of dollars in federal funds as head of the agency’s New York and New Jersey office, called journalist Ryan “Miss Piggy,” and social media and Ryan claps back. Ryan is the White House correspondent and Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks.

A now deleted tweet from head of @HUDgov New York & New Jersey @LynnePatton pic.twitter.com/Z2fx2O5PWo — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) January 25, 2018

I wonder if Ryan will make Patton one of Minny’s famous pies.

Kick rocks little girl. Find a job! @LynnePatton I ain’t the one! Girl bye. Blogger girl I do news. What do you do? Do you work at HUD or play at it you washed up wedding planner. Girl bye! https://t.co/YtfF4QHzy5 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 25, 2018

This is disgusting on so many levels. Will someone at HUD explain? — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 25, 2018

Patton, later apologized to Ryan on both her personal and HUD Twitter accounts.

I deleted my last tweet by choice. No one from this Administration contacted me. It was beneath me & I apologize to @AprilDRyan. My parents raised me to respect others & I regret my response. I apologize to them, @SecretaryCarson & the Trump family. They deserved better. pic.twitter.com/MOWkRhOLnN — 🇺🇸 Lynne Patton (@LynnePatton) January 25, 2018

