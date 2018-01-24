Local
6-Year-Old Cary Girl Dies From Flu Virus

Karen Clark
We’ve heard multiple stories about how deadly this year’s flu virus outbreak is. Now the story has hit home. A 6-year-old girl in Cary recently lost her battle with the flu virus.

 

 

Remember, it’s not too late to get your flu vaccine!

 

Photos