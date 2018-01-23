Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Kim Zolciak

Kim must have tried it with Kandi.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

Kandi Burruss came face-to-face with Kim Zolciak and it looked like an epic blowout.

With almost half the season under our belt, there’s still so much more drama on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

A trailer for the back-half of RHOA season 10 gave us a brief glimpse into some of the can’t-miss moments still to come: Sheree Whitfield’s boyfriend dropped some hints about his past with NeNe Leakes, Eva Marcille makes her debut, and Kenya Moore’s going to debut her husband.

But the juiciest clip from this video is when Kandi snaps on Kim, who probably forgot who she was talking to.

Kim and Kandi were sitting down in a restaurant when Kim tried RHOA’s foremost entrepreneur. That’s when Kandi had to get her line, stating, “Who the f*c k you cussin’ at? If you want to go there, I will,”

RELATED STORIES:

Backpedaling Much? Kim Zolciak Now Says Kandi Burruss Never Sexually Propositioned Her

The Tea Hath Spilleth: Kandi Burruss Says Kim Zolciak-Biermann Texted Her After Twitter Drama

Kandi Burruss Speaks Out On Phaedra Parks Drama: ‘It’s Hard To Defend Yourself Against A Lie’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Kim Zolciak

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Don’t Miss Tiffany Haddish On A New Season…
 27 mins ago
01.23.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 60 mins ago
01.23.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Nominees for Academy Awards Best Picture Announced
 3 hours ago
01.23.18
Bill Cosby in 2014
Bill Cosby returns to stage ahead of sexual…
 4 hours ago
01.23.18
‘LHHMIA:’ Amara La Negra Has The Fakest Friends…
 12 hours ago
01.23.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Smith And Remy Ma Attempt…
 13 hours ago
01.23.18
Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Kim Zolciak
 14 hours ago
01.23.18
Amara La Negra Schools Charlamagne Tha God And…
 17 hours ago
01.23.18
Why Ava Duvernay Is Our Fairy God Mother…
 19 hours ago
01.23.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - January 8, 2014
Wanda Sykes Said Netflix Offered Her Less Than…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
Here Are The Only 3 Moments From Last…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
CBS Films' 'Last Vegas' Special Screening After Party
Morgan Freeman Does a Joe Clark at SAG…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
FYC Panel Event For 20th Century Fox And NBC's 'This Is Us' - Arrivals
Much Respect: Sterling K. Brown Makes History Wins…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Ruins An Amazing Charity Weekend…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
Photos