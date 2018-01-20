National
Home > National

Here’s How The Government Shutdown Can Affect You

Karen Clark
29 reads
Leave a comment
Marc Short And Mick Mulvaney Hold Briefing On Possible Government Shutdown

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

Now that the government has officially shutdown as of midnight, what happens? Here’s how it can affect you.

 

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Government Shutdown

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Here’s How The Government Shutdown Can Affect You

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
The Internet Found Out What Kim & Kanye…
 3 hours ago
01.20.18
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Deliver Press Briefing
The Plot Thickens: Omarosa May Have Secretly Taped…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Red Carpet
Mo’Nique Wants People To Boycott Netflix After They…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
JIMMY KIMMEL
Out of The Mouths of Babes: Children Speak…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
FYC Event For ABC's 'Black-ish' - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross Fights to Close Pay Gap…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 1 day ago
01.19.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Laurel’s Father Lowkey Kidnaps Her Baby
 2 days ago
01.19.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Give Up Hope, Quinn Is Probably…
 2 days ago
01.19.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Getting Paid ‘Significantly Less’ Than…
 2 days ago
01.19.18
#MeToo: Anika Noni Rose Says She Was Sexually…
 2 days ago
01.19.18
The Tea Hath Spilleth: Kandi Burruss Says Kim…
 2 days ago
01.19.18
Black Hollywood Slays The NAACP Image Awards Red…
 2 days ago
01.19.18
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BLIGE
Diddy Says He Wants To Buy The Carolina…
 2 days ago
01.18.18
Oprah, Ava DuVernay & Storm Reid Are Cover…
 2 days ago
01.19.18
Photos