Update On Places/Services In The Area That May Or May Not Be Open Today

5 reads Leave a comment
Wondering who’s open today and who’s closed? We have the latest.
Wake County
Durham County
Orange County
Rocky Mount Area
Check Out The Best Hairstyles On The Red Carpet From The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards
18 photos Launch gallery
Check Out The Best Hairstyles On The Red Carpet From The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards
1. THAT'S JUST THE WAVESource:Getty 1 of 18
2. THAT'S JUST THE WAVESource:Getty 2 of 18
3. SLEEK AND CHICSource:Getty 3 of 18
4. SLEEK AND CHICSource:Getty 4 of 18
5. SLEEK AND CHICSource:WENN 5 of 18
6. SLEEK AND CHICSource:WENN 6 of 18
7. BRAIDED BEAUTYSource:Getty 7 of 18
8. BRAIDED BEAUTYSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. BRAIDED BEAUTYSource:Getty 9 of 18
10. BRAIDED BEAUTYSource:Getty 10 of 18
11. CROPPED CUTSSource:Getty 11 of 18
12. CROPPED CUTSSource:Getty 12 of 18
13. AFRO AWESOMENESSSource:Getty 13 of 18
14. AFRO AWESOMENESSSource:Getty 14 of 18
15. NATURAL UPDOSSource:Getty 15 of 18
16. NATURAL UPDOSSource:Getty 16 of 18
17. NATURAL UPDOSSource:Getty 17 of 18
18. NATURAL UPDOSSource:Getty 18 of 18
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours