Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M ‘Monkey’ Hoodie Speak Out In First Interview

Terry Mango, who may live in the Sunken Place, doesn't see a racist connection.

HelloBeautiful Staff
A woman seen walking in front of the H&M shop. Malaysia...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

There has been an international outrage over Liam Mango, the five-year-old model, who wore a “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” hoodie for an H&M advertisement. Protests have occurred in South Africa, forcing 17 stories to temporarily close. Terry Mango, the boy’s mother, briefly spoke out on social media, claiming “it wasn’t a big deal.” Now, she and the boy’s father did their first interview with  Good Morning Britain.

Huh?

Terry, who lives in Sweden, explained she didn’t see a racism in the hoodie, “I wouldn’t see such a connection to anything other than my son modelling a shirt. Until the controversy now, with the whole furor that is going on, then you kind of look back and wonder if you had noticed it, what would be our initial, or my initial, response to it.”

Terry also said that she didn’t think it was an overreaction, “It is not an overreaction when it comes to racism, everyone should act differently based on their opinions of what racism is.” Terry said she has been called a monkey and experienced racism, but she still did not see the connection.

In addition, the controversy has affected the family with threats forcing them move out of their home.

Watch the interview below:

Terry Mango’s interview is much more measured than her original posts on social media. See below:

The controversy made G-Eazy and The Weeknd, who have cut ties with the brand, The Cut reported.

