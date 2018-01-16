Man Gives His Brand New Boots To Homeless Man On Chicago Train

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

LET'S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards brought out the best in Black Hollywood on the red carpet. We got stunning sequins and some serious leg action from your favorite celebs in their best dressed. The makeup and beauty looks really stood out to us. Click through our gallery to see what's trending on the NAACP Image Awards red carpet and how key products you need to achieve some of these looks!