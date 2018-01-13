Entertainment News
Video: Tia Mowry Shares Her Gender Reveal With Her Followers

Karen Clark
Special Screening Of Open Road Films' 'Spotlight' - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

A few months ago, Tia Mowry announced that she and her hubby are expecting a second baby. They already have a 6-year-old son, Cree.

This week, Tia revealed the gender of her baby on YouTube.

 

 

Congrats!

 

Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards 2018 - Inside

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Marie Claire's 2018 Image Maker Awards

On Thursday evening, Marie Claire hosted their 3rd Annual Image Maker Awards in Hollywood, California. The magazine honored Issa Rae, stylist to Tracee Ellis Ross, Karla Welch, and more. Editor-In-Chief, Anne Fulenwider, said, “What we all saw happening with Instagram were these great behind-the-scenes moments of getting ready for awards shows, on sets and on shoots. Makeup artists, hairstylists and stylists were becoming mini celebrities and gaining a following on their own. We wanted to cover that and throw a big old Hollywood bash.” Check out the stars who came to support all the people in the industry that make them glam.

 

Photos