Video: “I’m Don Lemon. The President Of The United States Is Racist.” Black Twitter Rejoices!

Sooooooo….yesterday, Trump said something racist. This isn’t surprising, but a lot of people seemed shocked.
Don Lemon was not surprised.
Reportedly, Trump made disparaging comments about Haiti, El Salvador and African countries in regards to immigration. He also suggested that the United States should bring in more people from countries like Norway.
NORWAY, y’all.
After the internet lit up with fire and fury over the alleged comments, CNN’s Don Lemon realized that someone needed to address the comments. He then realized that he should be the one to address it because He. Had. Time.
This morning, Trump denied making the comment. But Senator Durbin, who was in the meeting, confirmed Trump’s words.
Naturally, Black Twitter delighted in Don Lemon’s comments.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark