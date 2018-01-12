Video: “I’m Don Lemon. The President Of The United States Is Racist.” Black Twitter Rejoices!

Sooooooo….yesterday, Trump said something racist. This isn’t surprising, but a lot of people seemed shocked.

Don Lemon was not surprised.

Reportedly, Trump made disparaging comments about Haiti, El Salvador and African countries in regards to immigration. He also suggested that the United States should bring in more people from countries like Norway.

NORWAY, y’all.

BREAKING: AP sources: Trump, in immigration meeting, asks lawmakers why US should allow people to come from `shithole countries' — The Associated Press (@AP) January 11, 2018

After the internet lit up with fire and fury over the alleged comments, CNN’s Don Lemon realized that someone needed to address the comments. He then realized that he should be the one to address it because He. Had. Time.

Don Lemon calls Trump racist here & then amazingly through silence, tells people who still support him to go f*ck themselves. This is an inspiring watch. Kudos to Don for stepping up.#RacistTrump @donlemon https://t.co/OVAV8v449F — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 12, 2018

This morning, Trump denied making the comment. But Senator Durbin, who was in the meeting, confirmed Trump’s words.

JUST IN: Trump repeatedly used 'sh**hole' to describe African countries, Sen. Dick Durbin says https://t.co/fo1YluBbzG pic.twitter.com/wacEnCN85A — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) January 12, 2018

Sen. Durbin on "chain migration": "I said to the president, 'Do you realize how painful that term is to so many people? African-Americans believe that they migrated to America in chains. When you speak about [it], it hurts them personally. And he said, 'Oh, that's a good line.'" pic.twitter.com/IO7v2tKYBe — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 12, 2018

Naturally, Black Twitter delighted in Don Lemon’s comments.

Don Lemon 2012 vs Don Lemon 2018 pic.twitter.com/I7eIszWNvP — Astead (@AsteadWesley) January 12, 2018

