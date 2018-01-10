Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Lupita Nyong’o Gives Us Two Piece Winter Style On The Red Carpet

Hello Beautiful Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment

Lupita Nyong’o shimmered and shined on the red carpet at the 2018 National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala.

2018 National Board Of Review Awards Gala

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

The Black Panther star might not have attended the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, but she did give us an all black look on this red carpet.

2018 National Board Of Review Awards Gala

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

The Kenyan-Mexican actress wore a pre-Fall 2018 Balmain crop top and maxi skirt set. The two piece had a sparkly look, giving off a starry night appeal on the red carpet.

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Lupita wore her Senagalese twists in an up-do, showing off her exquisite face and giving a regal appeal. We’re loving this look!

The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

I’m loving the oversized buttons, a popular 2017 micro-trend that will be showing up more prominently in 2018. Lupita looks happy, confident, and sexy on the red carpet. We’re loving this look.

Lupita was pictured on the red carpet with Director Jordan Peele and Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya, whom were also present at the event.

DON’T MISS:

Slay! Lupita Nyong’o Stuns In Emerald Halpern Gown At ‘Star Wars’ Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o Blasts Magazine For Hair Bias Over Her Edited Photo

#MeToo: Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Her Past Experiences With Harvey Weinstein, ‘I Felt Unsafe’

2016 US Open Celebrity Sightings - Day 2

Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong'o Slayed The Head Wrap

1 photos Launch gallery

Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong'o Slayed The Head Wrap

Continue reading Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong’o Slayed The Head Wrap

Wrap Your Head Around This Fashion: Everytime Lupita Nyong'o Slayed The Head Wrap

Lupita Nyong'o embraces her African heritage on the red carpet, press circuits and when she is just out being her elegant, fabulous self. #TeamBeautiful is obsessed with her beautiful headwraps giving a nod to her Kenyan culture. Check out everytime this Queen rocked a head wrap with effortless perfection.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 2 hours ago
01.11.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey To Win $250…
 2 hours ago
01.11.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 3 hours ago
01.11.18
Bottle Smash Victim Wants Da Brat’s Wages Garnished
 15 hours ago
01.11.18
Did T.I. Cuss Out Tamar Braxton?
 15 hours ago
01.11.18
‘Grown-ish’ Star Deon Cole Talks Yara Shahidi &…
 20 hours ago
01.11.18
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Is The Youngest Person…
 23 hours ago
01.11.18
Psychic Medium Predicts Keri Hilson’s Musical Comeback After…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
Serena Williams And Baby Alexis Are Covering The…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CFP National Championship presented by AT&T - Alabama v Georgia
Late Show Parody: Trump’s Flubbed National Anthem Attempt
 1 day ago
01.10.18
Russell Simmons’ #NotMe Movement Appears To End Weeks…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Photos