National
Home > National

Warning: Don’t Use A Torch Lighter To Kill A Spider On Your Bed

Karen Clark
6 reads
Leave a comment
Close up of Black Widow spider in web

Source: Sholto Walker / Getty

There are better ways to kill a spider than using fire. Try a newspaper or a shoe.

 

 

2017 American Black Film Festival - Portraits

#CouplesWeLove: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Got That 'Lets Stay Together' Glow

10 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Got That 'Lets Stay Together' Glow

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Got That ‘Lets Stay Together’ Glow

#CouplesWeLove: Boris Kodjoe & Nicole Ari Parker Got That 'Lets Stay Together' Glow

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Fire , spider

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 3 hours ago
01.09.18
Black Panther 2
This Newest Black Panther Trailer Is Here And…
 3 hours ago
01.09.18
Christian Dior S/S17 Cruise Collection - Arrivals
The Weeknd Slams H&M over ‘coolest monkey’ hoodie,…
 9 hours ago
01.09.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Miami Tip Hits On Gunplay’s Jealous…
 16 hours ago
01.09.18
NeNe Leakes Drags Sheree Whitfield To The Jailhouse…
 20 hours ago
01.09.18
Moving On: Peter Thomas Debuts New Girlfriend
 20 hours ago
01.09.18
Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Rumors Again
 21 hours ago
01.09.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 23 hours ago
01.09.18
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
2018 Golden Globe Winners
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Taraji P Henson Talks Proud Mary & Producing…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
African American family smiling to the camera, portrait
Don’t Miss The NC Museum Of History’s 17th…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside
Everybody Is Talking About Oprah For President In…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Chris Hemsworth On 12 Strong & The Hottest…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Ebony Fashion Fair Remote at the North Carolina Museum of Art
Ebony Fashion Fair Exhibit Uncovers Hidden Figures In…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Photos