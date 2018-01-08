Ebony Fashion Fair Exhibit Uncovers Hidden Figures In Fashion & More

Explore 50 years of style.

50 years of empowerment.

50 years of fashion at the Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair exhibit.

Currently, on-going at the NC Museum of Art in Raleigh the display incorporates 40 remarkable ensembles from legendary designers like Alexander McQueen and Christian Dior.

Foxy’s Karen Clark recently got the chance experience the exhibit and found out that the world of fashion has a few “hidden figures” of its own. See below:

Tickets are still available! Make sure to get yours today. The exhibition closes on January 21, 2018.

