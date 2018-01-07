Entertainment News
Baby Alert! Kevin And Eniko Hart Share Adorable Pic Of Son Kenzo

This little boy is a spitting image of his Pops!

Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals

Source: Mike McGinnis / Getty

Kevin Hart recently shared on Instagram a new photo of his 6-week-old son Kenzo–and it’s adorable!

With his wife Eniko Hart holding their little bundle of joy, Kevin is in awe of how strong their little guy is.

“Wow #Harts#MySonHasPecsAlready#WelcometoTheGunShow,” he wrote.

Is it just us, or do they look like twins?!

During his opening monologue in Saturday Night Live last month, Kevin admitted that he wasn’t too excited about having a baby.

“When we had the idea of having a baby, I wasn’t thrilled. I didn’t know if I wanted a baby. That’s just me being honest, don’t judge me,” he said.

As PEOPLE pointed out, he explained that the reason why he wasn’t initially excited was because he already had two children — Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 10.

“I told my wife, I said, ‘Babe, I got the best of both worlds. I did it. We married, so technically, those babies are your babies.’ ”

But Eniko wasn’t having it. Hart says she replied, “‘I know, but they old. I want new ones.’ ”

Clearly now, Hart is pretty excited about their newest addition. #ProudPapa

