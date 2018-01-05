Know Anyone 18 Or Older Who Needs A Summer Job In The Cary Area?

It’s only January, but it’s time to start thinking about summer jobs!
Secure your summer job before final exams take place or the warm weather moves in at Cary’s first-ever Summer Fun Job Fair. The Town of Cary Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department will be available at the Bond Park Community Center on January 6 from 4-6 p.m. to discuss opportunities for summer, part-time seasonal employment. Positions relating to summer camps, outdoor recreation and more are available. Teachers, high school and college students and anyone 18 years of age and older are encouraged to attend the job fair. The Town of Cary hires more than 100 part time employees each spring.
After the job fair, apply on-line for positions that interest you. Looking for something full time? Search ‘employment’ at www.townofcary.org.
For more on the Summer Fun Job Fair, visit “Recreation & Enjoyment” at www.townofcary.org or call (919) 469-4061. To receive and manage email and text alerts, visit www.townofcary.org/email. And for more fun in Cary, follow the Town on Twitter @TOC_Fun and check out the Meetings and Events calendar at www.townofcary.org.
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/30-1/05)
