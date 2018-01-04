Lifestyle
Morning Slay: Ciara Goes Au Naturale For Instagram [PHOTOS]

She woke up like this! Russell Wilson took the pics to prove it.

The 58th GRAMMY Awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Ciara wanted to let all of social media know that she doesn’t need to glam up to slay!

We’re used to Ciara serving us all types of visual excellence. From hair and makeup to her outfits and down to her shoes, Ciara knows how to throw a look together. She let her husband, Russell Wilson, pick up a camera to show everyone that she can also work it right after sliding out of bed. As if there were any doubt that she was a natural beauty!

Opting to skip any makeup, Ciara needed nothing more than a white shirt for her spontaneous photo shoot.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

📷 @DangeRussWilson 😍

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

CiCi turned up the heat for the last set of pics.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

