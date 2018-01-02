Local
Know Someone Who Needs Help With Heating Bills In Durham Or Raleigh? Here’s The Info They Need!

Karen Clark
Hands with US - Dollars.

Source: Ulrich Baumgarten / Getty

The temparatures have been extremely cold lately and it’s just the beginning of winter. Know someone in Durham who needs help with their heating bill? The is the information they need!

 

Know someone looking for the same kind of assistance in Wake County? Details are here.

Continue reading Know Someone Who Needs Help With Heating Bills In Durham Or Raleigh? Here’s The Info They Need!

