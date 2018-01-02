Know Someone Who Needs Help With Heating Bills In Durham Or Raleigh? Here’s The Info They Need!

The temparatures have been extremely cold lately and it’s just the beginning of winter. Know someone in Durham who needs help with their heating bill? The is the information they need!

With these super cold temps, no doubt many of our citizens are wondering how to cope with the heating bill. The LIEAP program is now accepting applications from all citizens of Durham County. Please follow the instructions on the attached flyer. pic.twitter.com/b2WMSdXAS6 — Durham County DSS (@DCoDSS) January 2, 2018

Know someone looking for the same kind of assistance in Wake County? Details are here.

