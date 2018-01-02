Know Someone Who Needs Help With Heating Bills In Durham Or Raleigh? Here’s The Info They Need!

10 reads Leave a comment
The temparatures have been extremely cold lately and it’s just the beginning of winter. Know someone in Durham who needs help with their heating bill? The is the information they need!
Know someone looking for the same kind of assistance in Wake County? Details are here.
Rest In Power: The People We Lost In 2017
1. Activist Erica Garner1 of 18
2. Singer Joni Sledge of Sister Sledge2 of 18
3. Bishop Eddie Long3 of 18
4. Father of Rock And Roll Chuck Berry4 of 18
5. Comedian Charlie Murphy5 of 18
6. Comedian And Activist Dick Gregory6 of 18
7. Actress Della Reese7 of 18
8. The “Cosby Show” actor Earle Hyman8 of 18
9. Iconic actor Robert Guillaume9 of 18
10. Fashion Designer and Project Runway Alum Mychael Knight10 of 18
11. 50s Singer Fats Domino11 of 18
12. Former NFL Star and Actor Bernie Casey12 of 18
14. “True Blood” Star Nelsan Ellis14 of 18
15. Rapper Fresh Kid Ice15 of 18
16. Rapper Prodigy16 of 18
17. Singer Cuba Gooding Sr.17 of 18
18. Actress Mary Tyler Moore18 of 18
