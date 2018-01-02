Brian McKnight Got Married Over The Weekend!

191 reads Leave a comment
Brian McKnight is a married man again! He married his fiancee, Leilani Malia Mendoza, on New Year’s Eve in New York. The couple got engaged in May.
The Biggest Losers: 10 Celebs Who Had A Horrible 2017
10 photos Launch gallery
The Biggest Losers: 10 Celebs Who Had A Horrible 2017
1. Omarosa Manigualt1 of 10
2. Tyrese2 of 10
3. Tina Campbell3 of 10
4. Russell Simmons4 of 10
5. Chrisette Michele5 of 10
6. Steve Harvey6 of 10
7. Stacey Dash7 of 10
8. Ja Rule8 of 10
9. Sunny Anderson9 of 10
10. Bow Wow10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours