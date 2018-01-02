Entertainment News
Brian McKnight Got Married Over The Weekend!

Karen Clark
AARP's 16th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Brian McKnight is a married man again! He married his fiancee,  Leilani Malia Mendoza, on New Year’s Eve in New York. The couple got engaged in May.

 

 

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Photos