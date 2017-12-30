Entertainment News
Welp. We All Woke Up To A Whole Bunch Of Piping Hot Tea From Tamar Braxton This Morning. Wow, Vincent Herbert.

Karen Clark
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations

Source: David A. Walega / Getty

Tamar Braxton was up early this morning, dragging Vincent Herbert for filth on Instagram.

 

Oh. And Vince was apparently detained on Christmas Day for spousal assault, according to TMZ.

Oh, and Tamar posted this video….

 

 

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/23-12/29)

 

