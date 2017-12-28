Local
Home > Local

Temperatures dip in the Triangle: Helping Hand Mission needs your help

Jodi Berry
4 reads
Leave a comment
A portable heater

Source: Nicholas Eveleigh / Getty

The Helping Hand Mission is in need of heaters to distribute to families and the elderly who can’t afford adequate heat this winter. The organization hopes to collect 300 heaters, and to ensure the safety of the heaters they are asking for heaters that shut off when overturned.

Donations can be dropped off at Helping Hand Mission at 623 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh.

For more details about donations and other ways to support the Helping Hand Mission click here.

More News:

Omarosa Will Reportedly Expose Donald And Melania Trump In Tell All

British Officials Fear Trump Backlash Over Obama’s Invite To Royal Wedding

heaters , Helping Hand Mission

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Temperatures dip in the Triangle: Helping Hand Mission needs your help

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kennedy Center Honors
Kennedy Center Honors Pays Tribute To LL Cool…
 21 hours ago
12.27.17
26th Annual EMA Awards - Arrivals
Jada Basically Tortures Will Smith At Christmas And…
 23 hours ago
12.27.17
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
T.I. Does It Again! Surprises Single Mothers In…
 24 hours ago
12.27.17
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
New Pics Of Janet Jackson And Serena Williams’…
 1 day ago
12.27.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Everything Diddy Does Is Over The Top…Even Giving…
 1 day ago
12.27.17
Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families
 2 days ago
12.27.17
All The Feels: Son Pays Mother And Sister’s…
 2 days ago
12.27.17
#CouplesWeLove: Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole Are A…
 2 days ago
12.26.17
Eva Marcille Is Engaged To Atlanta Politician Michael…
 2 days ago
12.26.17
How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas
 2 days ago
12.26.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Mariahlynn Activates Angry Bird Mode On…
 2 days ago
12.26.17
Mel B Cuts Her Ex-Husband’s Name From Her…
 4 days ago
12.24.17
Tis The Season! Idris Elba Dresses Up As…
 4 days ago
12.24.17
Oh No! Author And Blogger Demetria Lucas Reveals…
 5 days ago
12.24.17
Photos