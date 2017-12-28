Temperatures dip in the Triangle: Helping Hand Mission needs your help

The Helping Hand Mission is in need of heaters to distribute to families and the elderly who can’t afford adequate heat this winter. The organization hopes to collect 300 heaters, and to ensure the safety of the heaters they are asking for heaters that shut off when overturned.

Donations can be dropped off at Helping Hand Mission at 623 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh.

For more details about donations and other ways to support the Helping Hand Mission click here.

